Stevie Nicks Is Returning For Season 8 Of American Horror Story

This season of American Horror Story is titled Apocalypse and is full of returning cast members. Not only is Jessica Lange back, but Taissa Farmiga and Frances Conroy as well.

The big surprise that showrunner Ryan Murphy tweeted out was that Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks would be joining the cast for season 8.

Guess who's coming back for AHS APOCALYPSE? Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy and....Stevie Nicks. So thrilled the family is together again! #AHSApocalypse — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) August 7, 2018

Stevie Nicks was last seen on the show during Coven, where she played a witch. This season is said to be a crossover between the Murder House and Coven seasons. Episodes of American Horror Story: Apocalypse start on September 12th.

Via: Billboard