Stevie Nicks

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Stevie Nicks Is Returning For Season 8 Of American Horror Story

August 8, 2018
Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Latest Headlines
Movies & TV
Music News
Newsletter Features
Newsletter Headlines
Trending

This season of American Horror Story is titled Apocalypse and is full of returning cast members. Not only is Jessica Lange back, but Taissa Farmiga and Frances Conroy as well.

The big surprise that showrunner Ryan Murphy tweeted out was that Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks would be joining the cast for season 8.

Stevie Nicks was last seen on the show during Coven, where she played a witch. This season is said to be a crossover between the Murder House and Coven seasons. Episodes of American Horror Story: Apocalypse start on September 12th.

Via: Billboard

Tags: 
Stevie Nicks
AHS
American Horror Story
Apocalypse
Season 8