Newly Ordained Minister Steven Tyler Will Officiate Your Wedding For $200,000

TMZ caught up with Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler at LAX where he revealed his latest career venture: the ministry.

Well, sort of. In his own words, Tyler went online, paid $80, and became a certified ordained minister, capable of conducting weddings. Tyler already has a few ceremonies under his belt already. He married his son, and he also revealed that he would also be officiating Justin Bieber and Hailey Baildwin's upcoming wedding.

And you too can have Steven Tyler conduct your wedding. As long as you pay a nominal fee of $200!

Video of Steven Tyler Says He&#039;s Now An Ordained Minister And He&#039;s Not Kidding

Worth it?

Via Loudwire