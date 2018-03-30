Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg Said No to Carl's Jr. 'Spielburger'

March 30, 2018
Ready Player One is set to hit theaters this weekend, and with every big new movie comes a big marketing campaign. Nowadays everything can be marketed, even the name of some burgers.

Carl's Jr. went as far as sending Steven Spielberg a sample of their burger sliders with a new name 'Spielburgers' just to help market Ready Player One. They even made a fake commercial for the product, which included a few scenes from some of Spielbergs most iconic movies

What sounds like a great play on word unfortunately won't happen. Spielberg posted on the Amblin Ent. Twitter account that he liked the burgers, but will have to decline on the offer.

Would you have tried the Spielburgers, or just stick to good ol' fashioned Whataburger?

Via: Movie Web

