Steven Spielberg Said No to Carl's Jr. 'Spielburger'

Ready Player One is set to hit theaters this weekend, and with every big new movie comes a big marketing campaign. Nowadays everything can be marketed, even the name of some burgers.

Last night was wild! Saw Spielberg on the red carpet and we think he was super excited about our SpielBurgers! Now we’re about to head over to @AmblinEnt to seal the deal. We’re coming Steven! #SpielBurgers #ReadyPlayerOne pic.twitter.com/1HYBGAUpzA — Carl's Jr. (@CarlsJr) March 27, 2018

Carl's Jr. went as far as sending Steven Spielberg a sample of their burger sliders with a new name 'Spielburgers' just to help market Ready Player One. They even made a fake commercial for the product, which included a few scenes from some of Spielbergs most iconic movies

ICYMI: As a tribute to the best director ever, we’re changing the name of our Charbroiled Sliders to #SpielBurgers! @StevenSpielberg saw em’ and he’s PUMPED. Headed to Amblin in a few to seal the deal! pic.twitter.com/SexHPzgul9 — Carl's Jr. (@CarlsJr) March 27, 2018

What sounds like a great play on word unfortunately won't happen. Spielberg posted on the Amblin Ent. Twitter account that he liked the burgers, but will have to decline on the offer.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM READY PLAYER ONE DIRECTOR STEVEN SPIELBERG REGARDING @CarlsJr “SPIELBURGERS” pic.twitter.com/BF8KF4VGc7 — Amblin Entertainment (@AmblinEnt) March 27, 2018

Would you have tried the Spielburgers, or just stick to good ol' fashioned Whataburger?

Via: Movie Web