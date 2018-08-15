Steve Perry Has Released His First Song In 24 Years

It’s been almost a quarter century since we heard anything new from Steve Perry.

Now the former Journey singer is releasing a new solo album “Traces” on October 5th. This will be his first solo record since 1994 when he released “For the Love of Strange Medicine”.

Perry recently dropped the first single from the upcoming album titled “No Erasin’”. Perry said in a press release that these 10 new tracks represent his past, “Each track represents traces of my past, but is also a hopeful look into the future. I invite you to listen with an open heart.”

Last year Perry was inducted into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame with Journey. Check the new song below.

Video of Steve Perry - No Erasin&#039;

Via: Variety