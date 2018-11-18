Steve Carell Stops By Saturday Night Live Only To Deny Fans Of 'The Office' Once Again

Steve Carell continues to crush the souls of ‘The Office’ fans everywhere. Carrell, who starred in the American version of ‘The Office’ playing Michael Scott, stopped by Saturday Night Live This Weekend to take over hosting duties. With recent news that a reboot of ‘The Office’ was in development, of course the topic was brought up in Steve Carell’s opening monologue.

The comedian turned actor starred in the hit NBC show from 2005 to 2013. He left the show after the seventh season, however the show continued for two more without Carell. ‘The Office’ has seen a ton of success even after going off air, thanks to streaming and syndication.

With the love for the show being so strong, and nostalgia leading to other shows being brought back, there have been talks of a reboot for a few months. While other stars from the series seem to have publicly backed the idea, even going as far as to say they would absolutely be a part, Steve Carell has continuously turned away the idea.

With the comedy veteran in town hosting Saturday Night Live, the writers and Carell felt it would be the perfect time to poke fun at his denial of a ‘The Office’ return. He even had some former cast mates stop by to help convince him to sign on.

Ellie Kemper, Ed Helms and Jenna Fischer, who played Erin, Andy and Pam on the show, all stopped by to try and connive their show’s leader to return. However, there seemed to be a theme to their reasoning with Kemper saying, “Especially because I need that money, let's get that money Steve.” This was followed by Helms chiming in with, “I just don't think you understand how much money we're talking about. Like you wouldn't have to do those sad movies anymore."

That was a truly amazing troll by SNL/Steve Carrell. For a solid 5 seconds or so, I thought The Office was really coming back. — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) November 18, 2018

This mini The Office reunion was great #SNL pic.twitter.com/nVc4i8XPMJ — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 18, 2018

Of course fans were quick to show their excitement even for the mini reunion they got on stage. While it seems Steve Carell has fully moved on, his impressive movie career should keep him in the public eye. As for the rest of ‘The Office’ crew, a reboot is in the works, with not much information yet released.

Via WFAA