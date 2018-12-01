Steph Curry Makes Curry 5's Available In Girl Sizes After Receiving A Letter From A Nine-Year-Old Fan

It seems as if Steph Curry can do no wrong. The NBA star recently received a letter from a nine year old fan, Riley Morrison. Riley is a basketball player, and huge fan of the Golden State Warriors. When it was time for her basketball season to start up, all she wanted was a pair of Curry 5’s to play in. Only problem is the shoe doesn’t come in girl sizes, so Riley decided to reach out to her favorite player.

Riley and her father, Chris Morrison, went to the Under Armour website to try and find a pair of Steph Curry’s newest shoe. However, when they got to the page, they noticed the shoes weren’t available in girl sizes. That’s when Riley decided the only course of action was to right the star player a personalized letter. In hopes of having a better chance of getting the letter to Curry, Chris posted a picture of the letter to Instagram.

In her letter, Riley Morrison wrote, “My name is Riley (just like your daughter), I’m 9 years old from Napa, California. I am a big fan of yours. I enjoy going to Warriors games with my dad. I asked my dad to buy me the new Curry 5’s because I’m starting a new basketball season.” After explaining her and her father couldn’t find the shoes in the girls section, Riley continued, “I know you support girl athletes because you have two daughters and you host an all girls basketball camp. I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this because girls want to rock the Curry 5’s too.”

While social media allows for fans to see inside the lives of their favorite athletes and celebrities, it is rare to get a response from your idol. However, after the response Riley’s letter got, Steph Curry decided not only to fix the issue, but also write back to Riley with a personalized letter of his own. Curry posted the letter to his twitter account.

Appreciate you helping us get better Riley! We got you. #MoreToCome pic.twitter.com/UBoTklvwhg — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2018

In his letter, Steph Curry writes, “I appreciate your concern and have spent the last 2 days talking to Under Armour about how we can fix the issue. Unfortunately, we have labeled smaller sizes as “boys” on the website. We are correcting this NOW!” Not only did Curry make sure the problem was solved, but he also told Riley a surprise is coming her way, inviting her to come celebrate International Women’s Day with the Warriors. Whether on or off the court it appears all Steph Curry knows how to do is win.

Via Yahoo! Sports