2018 Big Tex Choice Award Winners Revealed

Do you love your food fried and sweet?

If so, this year's winners for the 2018 Big Tex Choice Awards are just that.

The winner for the Most Creative goes to The Cotton Candy Taco. A graham cracker waffle cone is freshly-pressed into a crunchy taco shell shape and coated with a marshmallow glaze, then stuffed with chocolate, toasted marshmallow, and organic cane sugar cotton candy. It’s then topped off with chocolate cookie crumbles and two chocolate cream-covered biscuit sticks with marshmallows.

Best Tasting Savory goes to Fernie’s Hoppin’ John Cake with Jackpot. Creamy black-eyed peas, fluffy white rice, spicy smoked sausage, aromatic green onions, and a secret blend of spices are combined with breadcrumbs and eggbeaters to form a generous Texas-sized cake. This savory cake is breaded, deep fried, and topped with a zingy black-eyed pea relish, garnished with pickled okra, and served with a side of Jackpot Sauce.

Best Tasting Sweet goes to Arroz Con Leche (Sweet Crispy Rice) A cinnamon-spiced rice ball is formed, battered, and coated in crispy puffed rice cereal. The ball is then deep fried to golden perfection. Each rice ball is sprinkled with powdered vanilla and complimented with a Texas-sized scoop of vanilla ice cream. To serve, a drizzle of caramel sauce and powdered cinnamon crowns each tasty treat.

Which one are you most excited to try?

Via: Big Tex Choice Awards