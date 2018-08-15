Top 10 Finalists For The Big Tex Choice Award’s Announced

This might be the most mouthwatering thing you'll see all day.

The State Fair of Texas has revealed the top 10 finalists for the Big Tex Choice Awards. The judges are looking for the best new fare food creations; the contest is split up into two categories, Sweet and Savory.

For the top Sweet category, we have

Cotton Candy Taco

A graham cracker waffle cone is freshly-pressed into a crunchy taco shell shape and coated with a marshmallow glaze, then stuffed with chocolate, toasted marshmallow, and organic cane sugar cotton candy. It’s then topped off with chocolate cookie crumbles and two chocolate cream-covered biscuit sticks with marshmallows.

Fernie’s Orange You Glad We Fried It?!

Layers of chiffon orange cake, whipped cream, and citrusy orange preserves are lightly blended to form a custard filling. The mixture is spooned into flaky puff pastry dough, folded turnover style, and sealed before being fried into little crescent-shaped pillows, dusted with powdered sugar. Served with two dipping sauces and garnished with a double citrus twist slice.

Arrzon Con Leche (Sweet Crispy Rice)

A cinnamon-spiced rice ball is formed, battered, and coated in crispy puffed rice cereal. The ball is then deep fried to golden perfection. Each rice ball is sprinkled with powdered vanilla and complimented with a Texas-sized scoop of vanilla ice cream. To serve, a drizzle of caramel sauce and powdered cinnamon crowns each tasty treat.

State Fair Fun-L-Cake Ice Cream

Capturing the essence and flavor of the State Fair, this creamy smooth, premium ice cream has funnel cake flavor infused into it with funnel cake pieces and powdered sugar mixed throughout the dish. It is available with powdered sugar, whipped cream, and strawberry sauce.

Sweet Bakin’ Bacon

A cream-filled sponge cake is wrapped in savory bacon and then dipped in a funnel cake batter. This treat is then deep fried until golden brown and dusted with powdered sugar to finish.

For the top Savory category we have

Deep Fried Shepard’s Pie

Shredded cheddar cheese and cream is mixed into savory mashed potato pillows. Each potato ball is filled with Grandma’s shepherd’s pie filling made of ground beef, mixed vegetables, and rich beef gravy. Our special seasoning creates an explosion of flavors and textures as the filling and creamy potatoes mix with each bite.

Texas Fried Hill Country

Fried mozzarella is complimented with locally-grown basil, sandwiched between two slices of juicy green tomatoes, and hand-breaded with seasoned breadcrumbs and flash fried to gooey perfection. Each dish is served on a bed of field greens, finished with balsamic drizzle and sweet local Texas honey.

Texas Twang-Kie

Cornbread cake is baked to moist perfection, hollowed out, and filled with a culinary masterpiece of Tex-Mex grilled chicken white bean chili! Each twang-kie is served with cornbread fries and more chili for dipping. A savory twist on an American classic!

Deep Fried Skillet Potato Melt in a Boat

Buttery skillet potatoes are griddled golden brown, combined with diced breakfast sausage patties and packed around a mini Babybel® cheese loaf. Seasoned in flour and dipped in the fryer, the skillet potato melts are then served up in the potato skins they came from and topped with melted cheddar and crispy bacon bites. A sour cream chipotle sauce is drizzled across the top and served on the side for dipping!

Fernie’s Hoppin’ John Cake with Jackpot Sauce

Creamy black-eyed peas, fluffy white rice, spicy smoked sausage, aromatic green onions, and a secret blend of spices are combined with breadcrumbs and eggbeaters to form a generous Texas-sized cake. This savory cake is breaded, deep fried, and topped with a zingy black-eyed pea relish, garnished with pickled okra, and served with a side of Jackpot Sauce.

Via: Big Tex Choice Awards