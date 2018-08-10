Pumpkin Spice Lattes Might Return To Starbucks This Month

School is about to start up again and that means the autumn season isn’t too far behind.

With autumn brings the changing of the leaves, Halloween and Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte. Internal documents viewed by Business Insider suggest that the seasonal drink will be back in stores before Labor Day.

The documents show Starbucks’ upcoming fall menu, and prove that the Pumpkin Spice Latte will start being sold on Tuesday, August 28th. The documents also show a few new items coming to the menu such as the Cold Foam Dark Cocoa Nitro and the Iced Maple Pecan Latte with Cold Foam.

This isn’t the first time Starbucks has released the Pumpkin Spice Latte before the fall season, back in 2014 they released their signature latte on August 26th.