Starbucks May Be Releasing Their Pumpkin Spice Latte This Month

August 3, 2019
Food
It feels as though they release it sooner every year now. 

One Starbucks store has received their first shipment of the elusive pumpkin spice mixture. A Starbucks employee posted a picture of the pumpkin spice sauce on Reddit.

Starbucks has yet to announce the official launch date, but reports are starting to come out saying that Starbucks will begin serving Pumpkin Spice Lattes on August 27th. According to Business Insider Starbucks typically launches the Pumpkin Spice Latte before or around Labor Day. 

This year the company plans on releasing a couple of new drinks as well, including a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. Starbucks did announce a new line at home pumpkin spice products including a new Pumpkin Spice Creamer. 

Are you excited for the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte or do you think its to soon?

Starbucks
PSL
Pumpkin Spice Lattes
fall
August

