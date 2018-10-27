Boba Fett Stand-Alone Film Scrapped As Disney And Lucasfilm Move Focus To 'The Mandalorian'

Tough news for Star Wars fans out there, as according to sources the Boba Fett movie is no longer happening. Instead Disney and Lucasfilm have decided to focus on the upcoming ‘The Mandalorian’ series. Speaking to Critics Choice Association journalist, Erick Weber, Lucasfilm boss, Kathleen Kennedy said the film was indeed dead as their focus has shifted to the new series set to launch on the studio’s upcoming streaming service.

While fans have reason to be upset, as Bobba Fett has garnered a cult following, the Star Wars Universe has plenty more projects upcoming. After the failure of the last stand alone film, ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ only bringing in $392 million on a $300 million production cost, the Disney and Lucasfilm team decided to pull back on the rate at which they release films.

While Disney doesn’t usually comment on Star Wars projects, and never released official word on a Bobba Fett project, the film had been rumored to be in development since a day before the last Star Wars project was released.

However, the director attached to the project, James Mangold, is already working on his next film, ‘Ford v. Ferrari,’ and the studio doesn’t seem to have any plans at this time to revive the Boba Fett project.

Bobba Fett first appeared in 1980’s ‘Empire Strikes Back,’ as Jabba the Hutt’s bounty hunter, set out to pursue Han Solo. Since then the character has been a fan favorite, and brought plenty of fanfare with the news of a potential solo film. Sadly for Boba Fett fans, they will have to hold out hope that the character will appear in future projects.

Via Deadline