A Squirrel Shoplifted A Bag Of M&M's From Disney World

A squirrel crawled into a gift shop inside the Magic Kingdom at Disney World and knew exactly what he wanted.

A video was taken by a customer that shows store employees attempting to shoo a squirrel out of the gift shop. They were successful in getting him to leave, only he didn't leave empty-handed. He crawled his way up to a couple of shelves and took a bag of Peanut M&M's. People in the store can be heard laughing as he flees the scene.

Check out the video below. Wonder if any squirrels have gotten their paws on some merchandise at Six Flags?

Via: FOX 4 News