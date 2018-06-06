Squirrel At The Grand Canyon Gets A Drink From Tourists

A couple visiting the Grand Canyon in Arizona had quite the encounter they'll probably never forget.

While on their hike, Paul Camps noticed a squirrel following them and acting a bit strange. “The squirrel began to follow me and put its arms up to me like it wanted picking up, I passed my water bottle to my girlfriend so I could take a picture on my phone, as I did the squirrel began to put its arms up towards my girlfriend”, explained Paul.

That's when they realized that the squirrel was so thirsty it was actually asking for water from the couple!

Video of Thirsty Squirrel Grabs Some Water at the Grand Canyon

“Needless to say we didn’t drink from the same bottle,” joked Paul.

-source via storyful.com