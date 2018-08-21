ferrari

Driver Speeding In Ferrari Gives Worst Excuse Possible

August 21, 2018
States like Iowa are usually known for having wide open roads, but it doesn't necessarily mean you should unleash your sports car on them.   

Iowa State Patrol on Monday August 20, 2018, posted to Facebook a photo of a white Ferrari 488 Spider that was pulled over going 137 mph near Mason City.  And like most people that get pulled over for speeding have some kind of excuse.  

However, the motorist didn't have the best excuse this time.  She told the officer that she thought she was going 100 mph.

The specific stretch of highway she was pulled on wasn't given, but apparently the highest speed limit there is only 70 mph. 

