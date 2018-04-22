Southwest Has Canceled 40 Flights For Engine Inspections

Southwest airlines has canceled a total of 40 flights for engine inspection. The airline will be inspecting their engine fan blades, a response to the April 16th incident where an missing fan blade caused an explosion. Debris from the engine hit the plane, breaking a window and partly sucking a passenger out of the plane. That passenger later died in the hospital.

Southwest says the inspections are part of their accelerated engine fan blade inspection program not the emergency directive issued by the FAA.

The airline has canceled 11 flights on Sunday and 7 flights on Monday out of Love Field.

Via NBC DFW