[VIDEO] Southlake Police Department Is Giving DFW Safety Tips Courtesy Of Love Actually

The Southlake Police Department sure posts some funny content on their social media accounts.

Now the department has made a safety video just in time for the holiday season.

The video is of a police officer holding up signs intercut with the iconic scene from Love Actually. We see Keira Knightly reacting to all the safety advice about drinking and driving thanks to the officers' cue cards.

Their safety video has racked up more than 11,000 views so far. Check out the video below.

"If you look for it, Ive got a sneaky feeling youll find that safety & love actually are all around." Thats an actual quote from the movie we think.



Fair citizens please think twice about drinking & driving & speeding this holiday season. #LoveActually @BBCOne #KeiraKnightley pic.twitter.com/fXCfORDhWV — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) November 20, 2018

Earlier this year they said farewell to one of their fallen safety cones with a nice tribute on Facebook. When fall came around the department posted a video of their officers issuing pumpkin spice scented traffic tickets, because they know we love pumpkin everything thst time of year.

To say the least, the Southlake Police Department sure knows how to make us laugh.

Via: Fort Worth Star-Telegram