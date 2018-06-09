Sonic Offering Pickle Juice Slushes Starting Monday

Sonic, home of delicious food and the best ice in the world, is starting a new venture Monday with the launch of a brand new drink.

The chain will debut the Pickle Slush on Monday, to satisfy all your pickle needs we guess.

Calling all pickle lovers! The Pickle Juice Slush is coming this Monday, June 11th! Get your tastebuds ready for pickle juice deliciousness ------ — Sonic Drive-In (@sonicdrivein) June 8, 2018

Early reviews say the drink is delicious. In fact, Food and Wine called it "surprisingly delicious." Maria Yagoda wrote in her review, "Sweet and tangy, the bright brine compensates for the over-savoriness you might have been worried about ... Our only gripe is that the slush is a bit too sweet."

Too sweet? That surprises us!

And if you really need to satisfy your pickle cravings, Sonic will let you add a squirt of the pickle syrup to ANY menu item. Route 44 Diet Cherry Vanilla Pickle Coke anyone?

Via WFAA