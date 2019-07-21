Mash-Up Of The Foo Fighters All My Life And The Circle Of Life Is Brilliant

Disney’s Lion King remake has finally hit theaters. So far it's been met with mixed reviews from critics. None of us can argue that the opening song is one of the most iconic in history.

Now YouTuber DJ Cumberland has mashed up the ‘Circle Of Life’ with the Foo Fighters ‘All My Life’. The track is a full three minutes long and combines the two perfectly. Also featured in the mash-up is Prince' 'Purple Rain’ and Randy ‘Macho Man’ Savage because why not. The new rendition has been titled ‘All Circles Of Life’.

Check it out below.

Video of DJ Cummerbund - All Circles Of Life

Via: Kerrang