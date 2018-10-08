Determined Soccer Fan Carries 8 Beers To His Friends All While Eating A Sausage

When we’re at sporting events, we all send out one friend to bring back food and drinks for the group. They might not always return with everything but they’re always the heroes the group needs.

Over the weekend one soccer fan in Germany was determined to bring back eight beers for him and his friends, plus a sausage for himself. Nothing was spilled and the sausage was intact. Once he returned to his seat his friends assisted him, cameras at the stadium spotted him and managed to record everything so the whole world could see.

It’s unclear how far he traveled for the drinks. Check out the footage below, the commentary is hilarious.

Video of 8 Beers and a Bratwurst At One Go: Brilliant Bundesliga Balancing Act

Via: New York Post