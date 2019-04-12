code

Cameron Spencer / Staff

Argentinian Soccer Fan Gets Tattoo Of QR Code That Launches His Team's Highlight Reel On YouTube When Scanned

April 12, 2019
Categories: 
Blogs
Features

When it comes to passionate sports fans, soccer fans down in Argentina are on a whole other level.  

Case in point this guy.  

A super fan of the professional club team River Plate in Argentina got a tattoo of a QR code that when you scan it, it launches a high light reel of his team on YouTube.  

However, sometime after getting this tattoo, YouTube pulled the high light video for copyright reasons.  So now he just has a tattoo of a giant QR code that does nothing. 

-story via barstoolsports.com 

Tags: 
Humor
tattoo
qr code
soccer
fan
Argentina
YouTube
2019

