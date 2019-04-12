Argentinian Soccer Fan Gets Tattoo Of QR Code That Launches His Team's Highlight Reel On YouTube When Scanned
April 12, 2019
When it comes to passionate sports fans, soccer fans down in Argentina are on a whole other level.
Case in point this guy.
A super fan of the professional club team River Plate in Argentina got a tattoo of a QR code that when you scan it, it launches a high light reel of his team on YouTube.
A River Plate fan got a QR code tattooed on them that shows the Copa Libertadores final goals against Boca Juniors whenever you scan it with your phone. --— Marathonbet (@marathonbet) April 11, 2019
Argentinian football, another world. ----pic.twitter.com/ppi7yhrvvX
However, sometime after getting this tattoo, YouTube pulled the high light video for copyright reasons. So now he just has a tattoo of a giant QR code that does nothing.
-story via barstoolsports.com