Snoop Dogg Sets World Record For Biggest Gin And Juice

May 31, 2019
Snoop Dogg is officially in the Guinness Book of World Records.  

This week at the BotleRock Napa Valley music fesitval Snoop Dogg made an appearance along with Warren G to set the record for the world's largest gin and juice.  

The drink was measured at more than 132 gallons consisting of 180 bottles of gin, 154 bottles of apricot brandy and 38 jugs of orange juice.  

Of course the drink was naturally accompanied by a giant straw and pink umbrella.  

-story via usatoday.com 

 

Snoop Dogg
Guinness Book of World Records
gin and juice
world's largest
Warren G
Napa Valley
2019

