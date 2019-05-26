Large Snake Found Inside A Shopping Cart At A Local Wal-Mart

What’s the strangest thing you’ve ever found in a shopping cart? Was it someone’s used tissue, forgotten groceries, a shopping list? None of those things can top this.

While collecting shopping carts in the parking lot, one Wal-Mart employee in North Texas discovered something most people would find terrifying. He found a large rat snake had made its way into the cart.

According to the Facebook post made by the Northeast Police Department, the employee screamed when he saw the snake. Luckily John Heckaman of Savannah, Texas knows his way around snakes and was able to remove the reptile safely. Police say that more snakes are leaving their natural habitats due to the recent heavy rains.

What would you have done if you found a snake in your shopping cart?

Via: NBC DFW