Town In Ohio Offering To Pay Student Loans For People Who Move There

If you're like many of us out there and still have student loans you're paying off, then this story just might be for you.

The small town of Newburgh Heights, Ohio is looking for new residents to add to their population and the Mayor is offering to pay off anyone's student debts for those that move there!

Newburgh Heights is a town of roughly 2,000 people, and after seeing young people continually move out over the years, Mayor Trevor Elkins decided to take action. "It's a huge benefit for us. We have steadily lost population for probably 40 years now," Elkins said. "We have a lot of vacant lots ... that are ripe for new homes to be built and constructed."

However there are a few catches to the deal.

Loans must add up to around $50,000 and homeowners will have to live there for at least 10 years. But, anyone that sticks it out will be given an 80% payout after 15 years.

If Mayor Elkins' legislation is approved, he believes his town will not only be the first in Ohio to offer this kind of deal but also the first ever in the nation.

-story via fox4news.com