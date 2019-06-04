Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves' Entrance In 'Always Be My Maybe' Syncs With Any Song Perfectly

June 4, 2019
Keanu Reeves has to be feeling on top of the world right now.  

Let's face it the guy is having quite the year.  Opening weekend for ''John Wick 3'' was huge.  He's got a role in the upcomming "Toy Story 4", the third "Bill and Ted" installment was green lit and now a role in the Netflix romantic comedy "Always Be My Maybe''.  

His entrance in the Netflix production is so smooth, it seems to literally fit with any song you pair it with.  

Check out some of the samples below from the Twitter page Keanu Reeves walking to music.

-story via yahoo.com 

