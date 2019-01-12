Adam Lambert Tweeted Out A Photo Showing He Had A Secret Cameo In ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

By now plenty of people have seen the Queen biopic, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ but there was a special cameo that most viewers missed. The Easter egg was revealed on Friday after Queen Collaborator, Adam Lambert, tweeted out a photo of him in the movie. Fans of the film turned to social media to share in their shock of the singer’s well-hidden appearance.

Who is he!? ---- #BohemianRhapsodyMovie is available for digital download on 1/22! pic.twitter.com/RXVOvhv2qu — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) January 11, 2019

In his tweet, Lambert wrote, “Who is he!?,” before adding some emoji’s, along with the film’s digital release date. The singer previously teased his appearance, telling Entertainment Tonight in November of his mysterious part in the film. Lambert, who toured with Queen as their singer, after skyrocketing to fame on American Idol, appears in the film well disguised as a trucker.

Fan reaction was quick and fierce after Adam Lambert shared the news of his cameo in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody.’ Many were shocked of the news, as the singer isn’t just shown in the background, but instead in a pivotal scene in the movie. One twitter user wrote, “He’s the best looking truck driver I’ve ever seen.”

One sexy mother trucker? — PinkFlamingo (@ladistardust) January 11, 2019

remember when you lied to us and said you weren’t in it — Coby | 75 + 40 (@CobyDeCucumber) January 11, 2019

He’s the best looking truck driver I’ve ever seen — Kimberly Morton (@mortonkimberly) January 11, 2019

I would have followed him.... — Yeah Titties (@tattoojo) January 11, 2019

Should’ve gotten a golden globe for Best Sneaky Cameo in a Drama 2019 tbh — Noy (@NoyPerel) January 11, 2019

As for the scene Lambert was involved in, though his appearance is brief, it marks a turning point in the film. Lambert is shown opposite star Rami Malek, who plays Freddy Mercury in the film, at a truck stop while Mercury is on the phone with his fiancée. It is implied that Mercury follows the trucker into the bathroom, which is the first time in the film Mercury questioning his sexuality is brought up. Lambert was not credited for his role in the film, making the surprise more special for Queen and Lambert fans.

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ has already garnered both box office and critical success. While some critics have knocked the film, it still won for best picture at the Golden Globes, and the performance of Rami Malek as Mercury has been lauded, as the actor took home the award for best actor as well at the Golden Globes. As for the surprise appearance by Adam Lambert, if one twitter user had their way, the movie would have won another award, for “Best Sneaky Cameo in a Drama 2019.”

Via Yahoo! Entertainment