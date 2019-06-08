Sigourney Weaver Announces She Will Be In ‘Ghostbusters 3’

Jason Reitman’s ‘Ghostbusters 3’ has been shrouded in secrecy thus far. However one bit of news was recently shared by one of the film’s original actors. Sigourney Weaver announced recently she will be reprising her role as Dana Barrett in the third installment of the Ghostbusters franchise.

It looks like Ghostbusters 3 might happen. https://t.co/CD1usrSddl — Cody Kellner (@cody_kellner) June 8, 2019

Sigourney Weaver recently sat down to discuss a number of her upcoming roles, including the sequel to ‘Avatar’ when she brought up another project many are excited about; ‘Ghostbusters 3.’ Weaver didn’t give much detail about the film, other than saying she will return, along with adding, “It's going to be crazy working with the guys again!"

Many assumed this meant all the living original cast would be returning; however there has still been no word on the official cast. Dan Aykroyd has been teasing the project for years, while Bill Murray recently said he would be interested in being a part of the third Ghostbusters film. Director Jason Reitman also teased a special announcement coming this weekend at Ghostbusters Fan Fest.

Working on a little surprise for this Saturday’s Ghostbusters Fan Fest. See you on the lot. #GB84 pic.twitter.com/EFyByKFOkx — Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) June 4, 2019

While there still isn’t much information on ‘Ghostbusters 3’ many believe the film will begin production in July, and should be wrapped filming in Canada by October. The anticipation is building for the third installment of the iconic franchise, and while fans are still hoping to get confirmation of the original cast, at least we now know Sigourney Weaver will be back!

Via People