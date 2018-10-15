Sheriff Department Lures Large Pig Home With Doritos

This week, the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department in California had quite the job cut out for them when they recieved an odd call.

Apparently a pig had gotten on the loose, but this was no ordinary pig. According to the caller the pig was "the size of a mini horse".

When deputies found the culpret, they nicknamed him "Smalls" and were quickly able to figure out where ''Smalls" lived from calls they had gotten earlier in the day.

So how do you get a large pig like this to do what you want? Doritos.

The deputies used Poppin' Jalapeño Doritos to be exact. "They lured him back home with Doritos one of our deputies had in her lunch bag," wrote the sheriff's office in a statement on Facebook. "They made a trail and he followed."

Lost giant pig 'saved' by DoritosRunaway giant pig lured back home with cheesy snack. https://t.co/zPIsq6JHDh pic.twitter.com/JXU4QMZMhh — USA TODAY Video (@usatodayvideo) October 15, 2018

-story via usatoday.com