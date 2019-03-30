Shaquille O'Neal Started A Mosh Pit While At A Music Festival

We see pictures of celebrities walking around Coachella every year, some of them even put on disguises so everyone in the crowd can’t recognize them.

Not Shaquille O’Neal, he wants you to know that you’re partying with Shaq.

The former NBA player made it well known that he was attending the Ultra Music Festival in Miami this year. DJ’s NGHTMRE & Slanderbrought him and Lil Jon out to the stage to spin a couple of records.

At one point Shaq left the stage to join the crowd. He then started a mosh pit and was seen partying with everybody. When you’re 7’1 in a sea of people its hard not to spot you. Check out the clip below of Shaq throwing down in the pit.

Via: Your EDM