Shaquille O'Neal Started A Mosh Pit While At A Music Festival
We see pictures of celebrities walking around Coachella every year, some of them even put on disguises so everyone in the crowd can’t recognize them.
Not Shaquille O’Neal, he wants you to know that you’re partying with Shaq.
The former NBA player made it well known that he was attending the Ultra Music Festival in Miami this year. DJ’s NGHTMRE & Slanderbrought him and Lil Jon out to the stage to spin a couple of records.
.@NGHTMRE and @SlanderOfficial just brought out @SHAQ on @Ultra's main stage ---- if you're not watching live, you're missing it! https://t.co/UobHBGru2x #UltraMiami2019 pic.twitter.com/Y0qt7ukHDr— Your EDM (@YourEDM) March 30, 2019
At one point Shaq left the stage to join the crowd. He then started a mosh pit and was seen partying with everybody. When you’re 7’1 in a sea of people its hard not to spot you. Check out the clip below of Shaq throwing down in the pit.
I can't even... @SHAQ is moshing in the crowd at @ultra, what is happening??? ------@NGHTMRE + @SlanderOfficial are throwing tf down pic.twitter.com/rvi1EsZy7K— Your EDM (@YourEDM) March 30, 2019
Via: Your EDM