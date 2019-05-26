Service Dog Goes Crazy When Meeting Chewbacca At Disney World

Even animals get excited when meeting their favorite characters at Disney World. A service dog in training got a special treat recently, when she got to take a break to meet another harry companion; Chewbacca.

Sparrow is an American Golden Retriever training to become a service dog. Her owner lives in the United Kingdom, and keeps track of Sparrow’s training progress on her Instagram account. On a recent trip to Disney World for a training program, Sparrow got to break from the pack, where she got to meet Chewbacca.

The two became instant friends, as Sparrow seemed very intrigued by the harry ‘Star Wars’ character. Though she is not normally allowed to interact with others during training, they made a special exception so Sparrow could meet the famous Wookie.

Chewbacca wasn’t the only famous Disney character Sparrow got to interact with. She also got a picture with Jessie from ‘Toy Story 2.’ That interaction came as a surprise, as Sparrow was reacting to Jessie placing her hands over her face. Trained to interrupt by nudging and pawing, Sparrow couldn’t help but to make sure Jessie was okay. In the end, Sparrow had a great day, enjoying all that Disney World has to offer.

