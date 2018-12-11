TV Series Based On The Life Of Selena Quintanilla Coming To Netflix

This week, Netflix has announced their plans for a new series based on the life of famed Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla.

Titled “Selena: The Series” is being described as a coming of age story. Of course the show has full support from the late singer’s family.

"Selena will always have a lasting place in music history and we feel great responsibility to do justice to her memory. With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives,” said Suzette Quintanilla, Selena's sister in a statement. "We are excited to partner with Campanario and Netflix to give fans a never-before-seen glimpse at our story and highlight why Selena will remain a legend for generations to come."

A premiere date hasn't been scheduled and it is unknown how long episodes with run.

-story via fox4news.com