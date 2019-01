A store solely devoted to the "selfie" has opened in Fort Worth.



Snap151 is a pop-up shop in the Westbend Center and it's designed to help you get the perfect "gram."



There are eight backdrops with everything from colorful shapes, to big flowers, to donuts. There's even a real ski lift.



It'll be open seven days a week through January 27th.

Tickets to get into the 'store' are set at $16.