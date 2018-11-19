This Selena Christmas Sweater Is The Perfect Gift For The Holidays

You might just win best-looking sweater at your holiday party with this Selena Quintanilla Christmas sweater.

Magic Mood Art is a California company that’s known for their greeting cards and phone cases. This year they decided to change things up a bit with a Selena Christmas sweater.

They originally sold out of the "Queen Feliz Navidad" Ugly Christmas sweater but have recently restocked.

The Selena Christmas sweater was one of two that is part of their holiday collection. The other is Frida Kahlo surrounded by Christmas trees and snow, both sweaters retail for $35.00 each. It's the perfect gift for anyone who loves Selena.

Let's face it, this sweater is anything but ugly.

Via: WFAA