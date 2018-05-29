See Texas' Most Spell Checked Word On Google

Admit it, we've all done it at one point or another. There's always one or two words you're never sure how to spell, so what do you do?

Google it.

Well, we found a list of the most spell checked words on google by each state including Texas.

Alabama: Cousin

Alaska: Veteran

Arizona: Beautiful

Arkansas: Beautiful

California: Beautiful

Colorado: Resume

Connecticut: Sincerely

Delaware: Decision

Washington, D.C.: Permanent

Florida: Hors d’oeuvre

Georgia: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Hawaii: Grateful

Idaho: Businesses

Illinois: Beautiful

Indiana: Beautiful

Iowa: Vacuum

Kansas: Consequences

Kentucky: Definitely

Louisiana: Favorite

Maine: Connecticut

Maryland: Canceled

Massachusetts: Beautiful

Michigan: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Minnesota: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Mississippi: Gray

Missouri: Sincerely

Montana: Tomorrow

Nebraska: Nocturnal

Nevada: Probably

New Hampshire: Subtle

New Jersey: Resume

New Mexico: Permanently

New York: Resume

North Carolina: Beautiful

North Dakota: Yacht

Ohio: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Oklahoma: Canceled

Oregon: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Pennsylvania: Schedule

Rhode Island: Dying

South Carolina: Beginning

South Dakota: Chaos

Tennessee: Schedule

Texas: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Video of Mary Poppins (1964) - &quot;Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious&quot; - Video/Lyrics

Utah: Beautiful

Vermont: Solution

Virginia: Beautiful

Washington: Beautiful

West Virginia: Apparel

Wisconsin: Beautiful

Wyoming: Fiancé

-source via people.com