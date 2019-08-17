Madonna

Credit: Imagn/ © Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

See How Madonna Celebrated her 61st Birthday!

Madonna’s birthday celebration with children and tour crew

August 17, 2019
Madonna celebrated another year of life yesterday and went to social media to share with her fans about her whereabouts.

The legendary Madonna shared several picture of her birthday festivities on her Instagram Friday as she celebrated her with her on tour crew and kiddos.

Madonna first posted a video of her birthday celebration with a table filled with sweet treats and red and white “X” Balloons.

Madame ❌ is a birthday Girl.....................Grateful to the Universe for all that she has received ! -------- ----. #donuts #madamex #birthday #rehearsals

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

She goes on to share a clip of her children doing a birthday dance to celebrate.

Birthday Dance......................... ❌---------- -- #batuka #mercyjames #davidbanda #madamex #rehearsals ------

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

Check out her 4-star general wardrobe as celebrated her birthday party last night.

Madame ❌ is a 4 star general............... -- -- -- -- #Birthday #madamex

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

Lastly, she captioned her last video share with, “Best Birthday present ever…… when your children sing to you.”

Best Birthday present ever................ when your children sing to you ♥️--♥️-- #davidbanda #mercyjames #Estere #Stella #eltonjohn #madamex #birthday

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

Source: MSN

