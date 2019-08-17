See How Madonna Celebrated her 61st Birthday!

Madonna celebrated another year of life yesterday and went to social media to share with her fans about her whereabouts.

If you think that they care what people say about 61 and celebrating, wearing and jumping like a teen, You have a problem, she is not, she is living life as it was a dream fullfilled, CHEERS @Madonna long live to the Queen!!!#Madonna#MadameX#birthday https://t.co/Atx2WKAwyO — PeterXMDNA (@PeterStaceeJaxx) August 17, 2019

The legendary Madonna shared several picture of her birthday festivities on her Instagram Friday as she celebrated her with her on tour crew and kiddos.

Madonna first posted a video of her birthday celebration with a table filled with sweet treats and red and white “X” Balloons.

She goes on to share a clip of her children doing a birthday dance to celebrate.

Check out her 4-star general wardrobe as celebrated her birthday party last night.

Lastly, she captioned her last video share with, “Best Birthday present ever…… when your children sing to you.”

Source: MSN