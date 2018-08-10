NYPD

Actress Sean Young Wanted By NYPD For Theft

August 10, 2018
This week, 80s movie star Sean Young, has gotten herself into a bit of hot water.

Apparently the actress was seen on surveillance on Thursday, August 9, 2018, stealing two Apple laptops and video production gear from a business in the Astoria neighborhood of New York City.  She is now wanted for questioning by the NYPD. 

 

The surveillance video shows Young and a man grabbing the items estimating their worth at around $12K. 

Young is best known for her role in the sci-fi classic "Bladerunner".   

-source via barstoolsports.com 

