Actress Sean Young Wanted By NYPD For Theft

This week, 80s movie star Sean Young, has gotten herself into a bit of hot water.

Apparently the actress was seen on surveillance on Thursday, August 9, 2018, stealing two Apple laptops and video production gear from a business in the Astoria neighborhood of New York City. She is now wanted for questioning by the NYPD.

BREAKING: Sean Young wanted by the NYPD for burglary https://t.co/gPc8NnDfct pic.twitter.com/BjMJtSJhbC — Page Six (@PageSix) August 10, 2018

The surveillance video shows Young and a man grabbing the items estimating their worth at around $12K.

Young is best known for her role in the sci-fi classic "Bladerunner".

-source via barstoolsports.com