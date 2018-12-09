Scientist At NASA Says Aliens Have Probably Already Visited Us

While there have been countless theories about aliens visiting Earth over the years, most of the science community has mostly remained skeptical. However, there is one man that has a very interesting theory on the topic.

NASA scientist Silvano P. Colombano believes that aliens have already visited the Earth. But not in the way we think they might.

Colombano theorizes that intelligent life that visits us might not be exactly what we expect it to be. "I simply want to point out the fact that the intelligence we might find and that might choose to find us (if it hasn’t already) might not be at all be produced by carbon based organisms like us," Colombano wrote. "Our typical life-spans would no longer be a limitation (although even these could be dealt with multi-generational missions or suspended animation), and the size of the 'explorer' might be that of an extremely tiny super-intelligent entity," Colombano continued.

"If we adopt a new set of assumptions about what forms of higher intelligence and technology we might find, some of those phenomena might fit specific hypotheses, and we could start some serious enquiry," he suggested.

So there you have it. Tiny super intelligent aliens might have already made their way here. Good to know!

-story via foxnews.com