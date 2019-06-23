Scamp The Tramp Is Crowned Winner Of The 2019 Worlds Ugliest Dog Contest

Just about every dog can win the world’s cutest dog award but it takes a very special canine to be crowned the world’s ugliest dog.

The World’s Ugliest Dog competition took place in Petaluma, California over the weekend. This year’s winner was Scamp the Tramp.

More like Scamp the Champ.

As the winner, Scamp and his owner, Yvonne Morones will get to make an appearance on the “Today” show and will receive a giant trophy, along with $1,500 in cash, and an additional $1,500 to donate to an animal shelter.

According to Morones, she rescued Scamp from a shelter in 2014. In their spare time Scamp volunteers as a “reading dog” at a local elementary school, where children practice reading aloud to him, and also serves as a companion dog at a senior center.

A dog named Scamp the Tramp from #SantaRosa CA won the annual #WorldsUgliestDog contest at the @SonomaMarinFair The winning pooch took home a check for $1500 and will be flown to NYC to appear on @TheTodayShow pic.twitter.com/cMTo8YIZto — Justin Sullivan (@sullyfoto) June 22, 2019

Via: ET Canada