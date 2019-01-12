Women Who Falls In Love Will Literally Change Their Bodies, Study Says

A study at the University of California, Los Angeles says that women who fall in love can change their bodies.

"New romantic love is accompanied not only by psychological change, but physiolocial change as well," researchers say.

How? Scientists say women who are in love produce a specific protein called interferon. This specific protein is deployed and fights viruses in the body.

They also say, when the spark dies off, so does the interferon.

via New York Post