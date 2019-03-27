Sandra Bullock Was Once Offered The Role Of Neo In 'The Matrix'

When we think if the ''Matrix'' films, it's pretty hard to imagine anyone else other than Keanu Reeves playing Neo.

However as we all know he wasn't the only choice.

It's the 20th anniversery of "The Matrix" this month and to commemorate the occasion, film producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura revealed that one of the original actors they offered the lead role to was Sandra Bullock.

“We went out to so many people I don’t remember. We were getting desperate,” di Bonaventura told The Wrap. “We went to Sandy Bullock and said ‘We’ll change Neo to a girl.’ [Producer] Joel Silver and I worked with Sandy on ‘Demolition Man’ and she was and continues to be a very good friend of mine. It was pretty simple. We sent her the script to see if she was interested in it. And if she was interested in it we would try to make the change. It just wasn’t something for her at the time. So really it didn’t go anywhere.”

Bullock was also considered for the role of Trinity, but in 2009 while appearing on "Today", she claimed that casting Carrie Ann-Moss instead was probably the best choice for the film.

-story via indiewire.com