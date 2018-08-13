There's An Instagram Page Dedicated To The Destruction of Rental Scooters

We did a number on all those rental bikes, throwing them into the Trinity River, White Rock Lake and even nailing them to power lines.

Here in DFW, we’re still getting used to rental bikes and now we have scooters, which haven’t caused as much trouble for people yet. Over in California, they have a big scooter problem.

Apparently, the city of San Diego didn't give the scooter company Bird, a cap as to how many scooters could be on the streets and the residents are not happy. Some locals in San Diego have gotten creative when it comes to dealing with rental scooters. There is now a whole Instagram account called Bird Graveyard, specifically for vandalizing scooters. Videos have been uploaded of people lighting them on fire, throwing them into the ocean and even dogs doing their business on top of the scooters.

Could this scooter madness be in DFW's near future? Let’s hope not. Check out some videos below of what some people have done with the scooters.

