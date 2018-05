You definitely remember Salt-N-Pepa! They were the closing act of the award show performing their famous songs like Shoop, Let's Talk About Sex, Push It, and Whatta Man with En Vogue!

We had tons of local artists at the Billboard Awards, honoring Janet Jackson and the closing ceremony by Salt-N-Pepa.

A great amount of throwbacks, new music and tons of fun.

Marco A. Salinas