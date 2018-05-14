Ryan Reynolds Dressed As Unicorn Sings On Korean TV Show

While spending time in South Korea to promote the upcoming "Deadpool" sequel, Ryan Reynolds did the most Ryan Reynolds thing he could do.

He disguised himself as a unicorn, and sang on the popular Korean TV show "King of Mask Singer" in total secrecy. He didn't even tell his wife Blake Lively he would be pulling this stunt.

The usual premise of the show consists of K-Pop stars singing while keeping their identity secret while judges try to guess who they are. Check out Reynolds' performance!

Video of [King of masked singer] 복면가왕 - &#039;unicorn&#039; special performance - Tommorrow 20180513

Video of [King of masked singer] 복면가왕 - &#039;unicorn&#039; Identity 20180513

-source via newshub.co.nz