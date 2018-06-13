Russian World Cup Workers Are Undergoing Smile Training

Ok, so we all know that Russia has a reputation for being a pretty serious place. So much so that it's been reported by the BBC that Russians don't smile as much as other Europeans.

And because of this, workers in Russia are being taught to smile in order to be more welcoming for tourists visiting the country during the 2018 World Cup.

According to an article in The Atlantic, it attempts to describe why this is with a Russian proverb that is roughly translated to say: “Laughing for no reason is a sign of stupidity.” Workers in companies like FIFA, Russian Railways, and Moscow Metro have all been going through this smiling training.

The country is expecting roughly 1.5 million tourists for the tournament.

-source via barstoolsports.com