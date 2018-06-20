Russia Is Running Out Of Beer Because Of World Cup Fans

So it turns out that Russia may not have been as prepared for the World Cup as they thought.

Cities all accross Russia are begining to run out of beer because fans are literally dinking so much of it, they can't keep up. “We just didn’t think they would only want beer,” one server at an upscale eatery in central Moscow said.

He went into detail about how his restaurant ran out of draft lager on Monday and took over 24 hours to get more delivered because the suppliers themselves are starting to run low.

“There are really a lot of people in Moscow … and they are all drinking,” he said. “It’s hot, and it’s football.”

Anheuser-Busch InBev hasn't made any comments about the reports of the shortage but companies like Heineken said their sales are doing fine and aren't having any challenges keeping up with demands.

In the city of Gogol, one bartender recounted that fans drank over 211 gallons of beer in three days. “The sun makes them thirsty,” he said of his customers. “In Russian we say, ‘To the bottom!’ I like that these guys are embracing our culture.”

-source via foxnews.com