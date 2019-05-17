Pretty Good With Social Media? Then This Job With The Royal Family Might Be Just For You

If you're looking for a new career in the social media game, well then this job just might be for you.

The Royal Family recently posted a job opening on their website looking for a Digital Communications Officer "to maintain The Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage." Now of course they wouldn't want you to feel too much pressure but the job description also says, "It's knowing your content will be viewed by millions."

"The reaction to our work is always high-profile, and so reputation and impact will be at the forefront of all you do. And having your work shared around the world will be the biggest reward," it continues.

However, you need to be a little bit better than just tweeting and posting to Instagram.

They're also looking for someone with knowledge and experience managing websites. You're skills with photography and video production are another factor you'll need to consider when applying for the job.

Pay will start at around 30,000 pounds based on experience, which is about $38,363 U.S. dollars. Job hours are 37 1/2 hours per week and you'll be working out of Buckingham Palace.

As a perk, you'll get 15% employer pension contribution, more than a month of leave per year plus holidays, and free lunch.

But you better hurry as they are only accepting applications until May 26, 2019.

-story via wfaa.com