'Roseanne' Already Picked Up For Second Season

If you thought the reboot train was finally slowing down, think again...

The 'Roseanne' reboot aired on Tuesday night, pulling in massive ratings. 18.2 million viewers tuned in on Tuesday and has since grown by more than 3.4 million. Just three days after the premiere's massive success, ABC announced they would be renewing the show for a second season.

Season 1 will only have 9 episodes, but reports say the renewal will call for a total of 13 episodes.

Via Mashable