Ron Howard Reveals That His Brother is in Solo: A Star Wars Story

With only a few weeks to go director Ron Howard has revealed that post production on Solo: A Star Wars Story has wrapped.

The legendary director took to social media to share the achievement with a picture from the editing room. He even revealed a shot of his brother, Clint Howard who has a small role in the upcoming Star Wars movie. At first glance you probably wouldn't be able to recognize it was Clint. There's not much to take from the image revealed, other than Clint pointing at something off screen.

Clint Howard has appeared in almost every film his brother Ron has directed since the 80's. Check out the picture below. Be sure to keep an eye out for Clint's appearance when Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters next month.

Via: Cinema Blend