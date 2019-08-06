Rolling Stones Give a One Of Kind Performance At Met Life Stadium

The Rolling Stones gave one heck of a concert and brought the heat to their New Jersey fan crowd at Met Life Stadium, earlier this week.

Mick Jagger announces to his fans, “We haven’t done it for ages. We’re going to do a song sort of locally, vaguely, based. It’s called the Harlem Shuffle.’”

They performed the old 1963, Bob and Earl classic ‘Harlem Shuffle’ for the first time in 29 years. The first time they carried out the performance live was on August 25, 1990, at London’s Wembley Stadium. The classic cover was The Rolling Stones lead single in their 1986, Dirty Work album. The song hit number 5 in the Hot 100, and was a hit music video on MTV.

Source: Rolling Stone