The Joker Ride At Six Flags Over Texas Got Stuck In The Heat of The Day

Getting stuck on a rollercoaster is not how any of us want to spend the day. Especially when it’s 103 degrees outside.

A few thrill-seekers at Six Flags Over Texas were in for a surprise when the new Joker ride came to a halt. Riders weren't stuck for very long, it took 25 minutes before the ride started moving again and was able to bring passengers down safely.

Officials from Six Flags released a statement saying “Our rides are equipped with sensors that monitor all aspects of the ride cycle. On rare occasions, a sensor will send an alert that stops the ride in a safe location. We were communicating with riders the entire time and once the ride system was reset, riders were able to return to the loading station.”

The ride has now been closed for a thorough inspection before it reopens. This isn't the first time the Joker ride has been stuck, according to CBS DFW in May 8 passengers were stuck on the ride's track for three hours before being rescued.

Via: CBS DFW