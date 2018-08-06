Robert Redford Says He Is Quitting Acting

What a long and unique career it’s been.

81-year-old actor Robert Redford is standing by his 2016 statement that he is done with acting. He tells Entertainment Weekly that he’s been acting since he was 21 and is ready to retire.

“Never say never, but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting, and I’ll move towards retirement after this ’cause I’ve been doing it since I was 21. I thought, Well, that’s enough. And why not go out with something that’s very upbeat and positive?”

Robert Redford has directed eight other movies and even won an Academy Award for directing. He also started the Sundance Film Festival which is held every year in Utah.

His last film will be “The Old Man with a Gun”, which stars Sissy Spacek, Danny Glover, Tom Waits, and Casey Affleck it will hit theaters next month on September 28th. The movie is directed by Dallas native David Lowery and was even filmed over in Fort Worth.

Check out the trailer below and try and spot those Texas locations.